Sonam Kapoor

Bold and beautiful - that's how anyone would summarize any Bollywood and TV actress. Divas are known to stay their fashionable best always and they leave no opportunity to make heads turn with their gorgeous outfits. With utmost confidence, they pull off any risque outfit they choose. On that note, here's looking at actresses who dared to go braless to sport sizzling outfits. On the top of the list is Sonam Kapoor. She is a true blue fashionista with an impeccable sense of styling. Here she is being a boss lady in a white blazer with nothing underneath.