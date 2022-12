Priyanka Chopra

International global star icon Priyanka Chopra was born in the city of Jamshedpur, Bihar. She spilled her magic in Bollywood and appeared in Hollywood films. PeeCee is one of the most wealthiest celebs in Bihar. Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa. Also Read - Most Searched Asians on Google Top 100: Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra; only one Indian in the top three