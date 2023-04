Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's Siddhi Vinayak trip goes viral

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie visited the famous Siddhi Vinayak Temple of Mumbai. As we know, it is the must visit spot for everyone who comes to the city for the first time. The actress held her baby girl in her arms. She also made a video of Malti Marie looking at Ganpati Bappa with curiosity. A number of netizens have raised questions on how she was allowed to do videography since the rules say otherwise. Priyanka Chopra was in India for the promotions of Citadel. Richard Madden is her co-star. She will start work on Head Of State from May 2023.