Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood stars and their dream dates

Veteran actress-TV host Simi Garewal had made Bollywood stars sat down for a candid chat in her popular show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. She not only made the stars comfortable, but also made them spill out some of the rarest and unheard confessions that grabbed everyone's eyeballs. From Priyanka Chopra wanting to date Prince William to Kareena Kapoor Khan being smitten by Rahul Gandhi's charm, these celebs talked candidly about their dream dates on the show. Take a look.