The living room of Priyanka Chopra's LA home

Priyanka Chopra is living the life of her dreams. From Bollywood to Hollywood, she has achieved the greatest success in the past few years. On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying marital bliss with hubby Nick Jonas. They have become parents to a baby girl through surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra has moved her base to Los Angeles and owns a luxurious home. Here's looking at the inside pictures of her mansion. The living room of her home consists of wooden flooring, a big carpet artificial flowers, and wooden furniture.