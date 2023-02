Prabhas desperate for a Baahubali like HIT

Prabhas underwent a rough patch after the tremendous success of Baahubali. Carrying the baggage of 1200 crores in box office business the actor had the pressure of delivering a hit. Now in 2023, the Telugu superstar is looking forward to promising projects that are expected to be a super hit. Seemingly the actor is desperate to deliver a hit like Baahubali to reimburse the disappointment he gave with Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Prabhas has an exciting slate of line up in 2023 and 2024. Take a look at his upcoming projects and films that didn’t perform well in his favor.