Image credit: Instagram

Disha Patani’s return gift to her fans

Disha Patani celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday. The social media was flooded with wishes for her. Disha has a good fan following, and the actress keeps on treating her fans on Instagram with some hot pictures of her. Today, a day after her birthday, she gave a return gift to her fans and shared some super hot pictures on Instagram. In one picture she is wearing a black bikini top with red pants.