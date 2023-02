Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away

Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 39. He was an actor and a politician. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment since January after her suffered a cardiac arrest at a rally. He appeared in movies like Devineni, Raja Cheyyi Vesthe and more. He died at a young age and is survived by his wife and daughter. Here's looking at other South Indian actors who died young.