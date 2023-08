Pony Verma - Prakash Raj

Renowned actor Prakash Raj caught everyone off guard when, at 45, he chose to marry his beloved Pony Verma, who was 12 years his junior. The intricacies of this distinctive couple's relationship remain a mystery. Nevertheless, they committed to marriage on August 24, 2010, and were later blessed with their son, Vedanth, in 2015. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals details of phone call with Shah Rukh Khan before he went to watch his new movie