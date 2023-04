Bollywood movies shot at dangerous locations

Filmmakers go offbeat to shoot their movies at distinct and exotic locations. They explore various places to bring their film lively so that the audience can connect with the story. We see numerous shoot locations in the film and wish to visit there once but less do we know that some of the locations are actually very dangerous. 3 idiots Pangong Lake in Ladhak and Jab We Met’s Rohtang pass arouse interest in the audience to visit the famous tourist spots. However, Rohtang pass is a dangerous path yet Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer was shot here. Read on to know more such Bollywood films shot at dangerous shoot locations.