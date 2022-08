Allu Arjun's new looks

A report in India Today has a source stating that the star has experimented with two looks and shared them on social media just to gauge audiences' reaction to it. The source says, 'So far, Allu Arjun has experimented with two looks for his character in Pushpa 2. The first look is about the actor sporting tattoos and the second one is about him flaunting his ear piercings. The actor has been putting out photos to see how people react to his different looks.'