Khushbu's bold and obscenity charges

Veteran actress Khushbu faced her share of controversies. In 2005, she made made headlines for her pre-marital and live in relationships. She was charged with obscenity and her statements sparked outrage among various political parties. Later, the Madras High Court withdrew all the cases against her.