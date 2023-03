Top upcoming Hindi films

Post the pandemic, films are overflowing in theatres. Many movies have hit the screens and after a dull period, the year 2023 turned out to be a good one for Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan did fabulously well at the box office and now Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The year looks good for Hindi films as many big films are going to release. Ormax Media recently shared the list of some of the most-awaited Hindi films and the list includes Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more. Some films are not releasing this year but fans are very excited to watch them on the big screen. Take a look.