Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun gave fans a surprise with a fierce look for Pushpa 2 The Rule. The actor is seen in a look inspired by Goddess Kali. We can see red vermillion, nose ring, garland of lemons and a pistol in his hand. Given the kind of hullabaloo created around use of religious iconography in Bollywood movies, this looks like a brave move. We feel it has a special significance in the film. Like many South Indian stars, Allu Arjun is also known to be quite religious.