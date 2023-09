Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s rings and their meaning

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa 2 has kept everyone hooked. Fans of Allu Arjun were left excited as the makers announced the release date for Independence Day 2024. What also left fans intrigued was the poster of the new movie that had Allu Arjun's hand with rings in almost every finger. Let's decode the poster and the rings now.