Image credit: Instagram

Pushpa 2 The Rule intrigues fans

Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated South films that fans across the country are waiting for. Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also abroad. The actor left everyone speechless with his stint in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa was a huge hit in 2021. It did a domestic business of about Rs 400 crores. And now, Pushpa 2 is coming up. Allu Arjun is reprising his role of Pushparaj which is going to be yet another multi-language release. The makers of Rashamika Mandanna starrer dropped a new poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 and fans have been going gaga over it.