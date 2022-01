Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and other highest-paid actresses of Tollywood

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the biggest hits of 2021. The Hindi version of the film is still running successfully at the box office, and soon it will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. The movie’s success has favoured Rashmika and she has become one of the biggest names down South. Reportedly, the actress has hiked her fees, and now, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Telugu film industry. Today, let’s look at the list of 5 highest-paid actresses of Tollywood…