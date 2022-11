Rashmika Mandanna to get banned from Kannada film industry?

Rashmika Mandanna is a well-known face in the industry. After the stupendous success of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna has achieved newer heights of success. She is quite a favourite of all and among the most bankable actress these days. However, of late, she is in the news these days for the wrong reason. There are rumours doing the rounds that her films may get banned in Karnataka permanently. It comes after she said that she hasn't watched Rishab Shetty's Kantara. There is no confirmation of these reports though. But here's looking at how her 2023 be.