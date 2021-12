Image credit: Google.com

Pushpa to soon overtake Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

One of the most anticipated movies of year 2021 is the Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, hit the big screen on 17th December 2021. The movie has already grossed Rs. 232.14 crore at the worldwide box office, and now looks set to overtake Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as Allu Arjun’s highest grossing movie worldwide of all time. Before it does, here’s a look at Allu Arjun’s top ten highest grossers, which certify his status as Icon Star.