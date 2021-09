Terrific first looks

With the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from Pushpa being finally dropped and gaining viral in no time, being showered with praise from all quarters, we couldn’t help but think how good each of the looks released by the makers so far have been. But whose has been the best? Is it All Arjun? Is it Fahadh Faasil’s? Or is it that of Rashmika Mandanna? Well, instead of you scouring the internet for them and then comparing them over multiple sites, we’ve brought all their looks together to make you decision easier. So, check them out below and choose: