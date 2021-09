Image credit: Instagram

Here are the actresses the stylish star sizzled on the screen with

Today, we saw the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rising sharing the first look of leading lady of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and fans praised the de-glam and fierce avatar of the actress as the village belle. While we are more than excited to watch the sizzling the chemistry between this fresh pair, let's look at the actress, who mesmerised us with their equation with the Stylish star. So, let's meet them...