Pushpa craze

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise has done rocking business worldwide at the box office and continues to do in the Hindi belt even in its fourth week, now attaining a bonafide 'superhit' tag in every territory, but the true measure of the Sukumar directorial, co-starring Fahadh Faasil, with terrific music by Devi Sri Prasad, goes beyond that – it can now be seen in how Pushpa has seeped into pop-culture mainstay of the country. The craze for the movie is refusing to due down any time soon. In fact, the mass hysteria around it is now reaching unprecedented levels, and we're talking about every nook and cranny of the country, not only in Telugu-speaking states, or even in South states for that matter.