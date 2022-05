Image credit: Google

Rashmika Mandanna – Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna became a pan-India star after the super success of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. Her song Saami from the film became a chartbuster and it hook step had become a rage. Now, Rashmika has many interesting films lined and one of them is Mission Majnu. The movie will mark her Bollywood debut, and everyone is excited to watch her opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film. It is slated to release on 10th June 2022. However, there were reports that the movie might get postponed.