Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna Promotes Pushpa

Rashmika Mandanna is the National Crush and her smile makes every man go weak in their knees. The actress will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 which is all set to hit the big screens on 17th December 2021. Along with her co-star Allu Arjun, Rashmika is currently busy promoting the film. There’s no doubt that Rashmikha looks gorgeous, but in the recent pictures from a promotional event, the actress is looking super hot. Check out the pictures here…