Image credit: Google

Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in Telugu films industry, and apart from his movies, he is also known for his philanthropy work. After his movie Bunny Allu Arjun did well at the box office, the actor had donated Rs.1 lakh towards CARE Little Hearts Foundation. He had also donated the amount to the foundation that he won in Brain of Andhra (MAA TV program). The actor had also donated Rs. 20 lakh to Hudhud cyclone victims.