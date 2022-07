Allu Arjun

With the stupendous success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has now become a pan-India star. However, down South, he has been a superstar for a long time. Will all the name and fame, he is among the top stars who has all the luxuries at his feet. He has a massive home in Hyderabad. He lives in the posh area of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad along with his family in a sprawling bungalow which is said to be spread over 8000 sq ft. The plot ok which the house is made is said to be 2 acres. And now comes the cost. His house is reported to be worth Rs 100 crore. Yes, you read that right! Here's looking at other stars and their expensive homes.