Image credit: Instagram

Allu Arjun lives life king size

Allu Arjun is now a popular face not just down South but all over India. After the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has established himself as a pan-India star. He is among the most versatile stars and among the most successful ones too. With success comes money. Allu Arjun and his family live a lavish life. From owning a monstrous-sized bungalow in the poshest area of Hyderabad to enjoying the luxuries of a private jet - here's looking at all his priced possessions.