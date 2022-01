Take a look at Pushpa star Allu Arjun's mansion

Pushpa star Allu Arjun reportedly charges more than Rs 70 crores per film. Plus, he picks up a share of the profits. He is also from a rich film family. His dad Allu Aravind has been a successful filmmaker-producer. The hunk who is basking in the success of Pushpa lives in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills locality. His bungalow is spread over two acres of land. It is named as Blessing and its worth is Rs 100 crores. From a swimming pool to huge lawns and sprawling rooms, the superstar believes in understated luxury. Take a look at some of the amazing pics of his grand home…