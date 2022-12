Allu Arjun's luxurious home in Jubilee hills

Actors, irrespective of the industry, live a lavish life. From fancy cars to extravagant homes - they have all the luxuries at their feet. Some of the stars own very fancy and expensive homes too. Like Pushpa star Allu Arjun. As per the reports, Allu Arjun owns a massive bungalow in famous Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. The house is said to be worth Rs 100 crore. He resides here with his wife and two kids.