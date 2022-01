Aalu Arjun – The boss poses with his team

Pushpa fever is not going to end soon. Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa has created a huge stir among the fans. There have been viral videos made on Pushpa's song right from Srivalli to OO Antaava. People m just cannot get over the film and the songs. Pushpa has so far earned more than 500 crore and it is a massive HIT despite the rise in Covid 19 cases an Omicron threat. The actor who is riding high on success got a pleasant surprise from his team after his return from a 16-day trip to Dubai. He shared the pictures of the Pushpa themed surprise that included a huge cake and a poster of his film.