Image credit: YouTube

Pushpa: The Rise – Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is a blockbuster at the box office. The Sukumar directorial has collected over Rs. 300 crore worldwide (all languages), and the Hindi dubbed version has crossed Rs. 80 crore. Not just at the box office, the movie is now receiving a fantastic response on OTT (Amazon Prime Video) as well. After such a great response to the first part, we are sure the moviegoers are now eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the film which is titled Pushpa: The Rule. So, here’s all you need to know about the part 2 of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer…