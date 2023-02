Pushpa 2 become most awaited film

Allu Arjun is gearing up for the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel of his highly acclaimed movie Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has emerged as one of the hit films of his career. The excitement of Pushpa 2 is twice high as the first part. Fans rejoiced the film for its charm, massy attitude, dialogues, and songs. Directed by Sukumaran the action drama starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.