Image credit: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks red hot like chilli pepper in a saree

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the top actresses in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal. She has been named as the National Crush by Google in 2020. She impressed everyone with her role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. She has now sent the internet in a tizzy with her red hot saree avatar. Take a look.