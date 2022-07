Kartik Aaryan and the gang

Even though Kartik Aaryan has achieved stupendous success with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others, he still remains to be the OG Pyaar Ka Punchnama boy. He is still known for the monologue that he delivered against women. Well, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama gang recently had a reunion of sorts at Ishita Raj's birthday bash. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Om Kapoor, Bosco Martis and many others attended the birthday bash. Picture suggest that they all had a blast.