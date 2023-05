Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan is one of the ace actors in the Indian cinema. Let's take a look at his best movies with the highest ratings on IMDb. Rocketry The Nambi Effect explores the story of ISRO scientist and an aerospace engineer who struggles to make a spaceship. However, he is accused of treason and being involved in espionage. R Madhavan has not headlined the film but has directed it. The film is rated 8.8 on IMDb.