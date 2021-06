Image credit: Instagram/Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde exudes sensuousness in her latest avatar

The popular and young actress of the entertainment industry, Pooja Hegde, who often posts some glamorous stuff on social media, has made our heads turn in her latest pics, where she exuded sensuality in a bralette top. Her killer expressions has just made us go weak at our knees. Well, if you don't trust us, check out these pics yourself...