Happy Birthday, Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous and talented young superstar of the entertainment industry, Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 31st birthday. In a very short span of time, the actress has garnered pan-India recognition, thanks to her impressive portrayals in Bollywood and south films. Moreover, the actress has been on a success spree as all her films in the last few years like Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Aravinda Sametha, Housefull 4 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have been box office winners. While we expect some special announcement on actress' special day, her upcoming movie slate promises that she is the next big thing and the rising pan-India 'lady superstar' of the entertainment industry. So, let's have a look...