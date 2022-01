This Makar Sankranti, fly high with Prabhas!

From Baahubali thalis, to gigantic posters, to getting tattoos of Prabhas and much more, fans of Prabhas have always been a class apart and have left no stone unturned in showcasing their love for the pan-India star. On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti this year, Prabhas’s fans have decided to go all out to display their love and affection for their favourite star by flying kites, having ‘Radhe Shyam’s movie posters imprinted on it. While the magnum opus was scheduled to release on 14th January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, it got postponed citing Omicron scare.