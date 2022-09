Happy birthday, Radhika Apte!

Andhadhun actor Radhika Apte turns a year older today on September 7. The oh-so-hot actress Radhika is one of the most desirable diva in the town. The 36-year-old actress has time and proven her versatility and talent in the past. She manages to keep her fans engaged with her stunning photos and videos on social media. Radhika Apte manages to melt the hearts of the netizens with her glamorous looks and makes them go bananas for real. The actress has always stayed unapologetically and slayed at every moment. On her birthday; let's take a look at times when the actress was on-point with her sass.