Radhika Apte

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Radhika Apte revealed that a lot of people advised her to do surgeries, nose-job and more to look more attractive. She mentioned that she did not fall into the pressure and remained her natural self. She was quoted saying, 'I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox.' She stated that it made her feel angrier.