Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan shared smoking hot picutes from Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 and her sultry look made fans go gaga iver it. Radhika went shirtless and wore a black blazer and matching pants. She even flaunted her midriff in style. Also Read - Soorarai Pottru: Suriya and Akshay Kumar all set to share screen space together? Here's how [EXCLUSIVE]