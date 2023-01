Image credit: Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony

It was in December that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. They exchanged rings in Nathdwara and then a party was held in Mumbai. It was attended by Bollywood biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many more. Now, pictures of Radhika Merchant from her pre-engagement mehendi ceremony have gone viral.