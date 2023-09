Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding pictures: Meet Mr and Mrs. Chadha

The two were seen twinning in white for their special day. Parineeti captioned the post, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .."