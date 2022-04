Nandish Sandhu

Uttaran fame Nandish fell in love with his co-star actress, Rashami Desai. They had been married for about four years but things went south for them pretty soon. Rashami opened up about the same in an interview in which she had said, 'In a marriage, I know its two people's responsibility - but my relationship was always abusive'. Both are in happy spaces in their respective lives right now.