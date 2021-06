Image credit: Instagram/Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are India’s most favourite reality shows. Both these shows have a massive fan following. However, many times we have seen that celebrities who participate in Bigg Boss do Khatron Ke Khiladi as well and vice versa. Hence, today we are here with the list of celebrities who participated back-to-back in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. We begin with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya. Rahul recently came out as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14 and now is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It is being said that he is amongst the top five of Rohit Shetty’s show.