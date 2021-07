Image credit: Viral Bhayani

#TheDisHulWedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to get married tomorrow. The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Yesterday, we saw their mehendi ceremony. The couple had their haldi ceremony today and the pictures are dreamy. Both Rahul and Disha’s had a beautiful glow on their face. After the haldi ceremony they were supposed to have the sangeet. However, before that recently they were spotted outside together.