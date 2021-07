Image credit: Instagram/Israni Photography

#TheDisHulWedding

The most awaited wedding of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took place yesterday. It was a dreamy affair and fans were mesmerised with the beautiful pictures from their mehendi, haldi, wedding and reception party. Now, their new pictures have come out. Today, the couple spent time with their family and close friends at the hotel. Rahul and Disha also sang songs and shared some funny incidents with their family members. They also did a couple photoshoot and these pictures are too adorable.