DisHul baby shower ceremony

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story became the highlight when the former proposed his ladylove on Bigg Boss 14. The couple got married on July 16, 2021. It was a grand three-day wedding for #DisHul. This year in May, Rahul and Disha took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy. It was the cutest news for all DisHul fans. Yesterday, Rahul and Disha had their baby shower ceremony, and it was a fairy tale affair.