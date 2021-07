Image credit: Instagram/ Rahul Vaidya

Rahul and Disha

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been married for a week now! Yes, time flies and how! It's been a week already since their grand wedding. Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and shared the pictures of his first dance with Disha Parmar as man and wife and they are too adorable to handle. Disha wore a sequinned stylized saree while the Bigg Boss 14 runner up opted for a black and white tuxedo. They look soooo gorgeous together.