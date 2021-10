Image credit: Instagram

Rahul's emotional note

Rahul Vaidya wrote an emotional note for his wife, Disha on this special occasion. He wrote, Karwa Chauth has been very special for me since I was a child & I always use to wonder when will the day come when someone will do this for me! Disha you doing this for me today Means the world to me! You know I am not a fan of expressing much on social media but this occasion and this gesture is truly most beautiful amazing powerful and special for me. I am missing to be by your side on this very pure day…Every single woman deserves a huge appreciation for fasting throughout the day! Happy Karwa Chauth.